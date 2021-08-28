GENEVA — Howard Synesael figured if President George H.W. Bush could parachute out of an airplane at age 90, he could do it at age 71 — Parkinson’s or not.
In making that parachute jump last month with other veterans in Virginia, Synesael crossed another item off his bucket list.
He also honored his fellow soldiers who didn’t return from Vietnam and proved to himself and others that having Parkinson’s Disease doesn’t preclude you from such adventures.
Synesael, a Newark native and 1968 Newark High School graduate, served in the U.S. Army from 1969-72 and was in Vietnam for 11 months in 1970-71. A combat medic, he was assigned to Charlie Company’s 326th Medical Battalion, 101st Division and was stationed just south of the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone.
He and his wife, Mary Jane Irland, visited Vietnam as part of a 14-day tour in 2019. It was a visit, his wife said “to [close] the circle, getting rid of all the demons.”
Synesael was trained in parachute jumping but did not make any in Vietnam. Still, it remained on his list of things to do.
So Irland decided to arrange a parachute jump for his 71st birthday. It was no easy task.
She found several different skydiving companies in New York state that could arrange a jump, but none focused on veterans. During her internet searches she came across the Virginia-based organization Heroes on the River, founded in 2016, which organizes outdoor recreational activities for combat veterans at no cost to them. Irland then contacted the group’s founder, Adam Packham.
“I explained our situation and he called me right back and said, ‘We want you to come down,’” Irland said. “He was amazing, just amazing.”
The jump was planned for July 24. Synesael, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in May 2015, has made it a mission — with Irland’s encouragement — to remain active. He attends a variety of fitness classes at the Geneva YMCA each day but Thursday (“I always feel better when I leave the YMCA,” he says) and worked hard to prepare himself physically for the jump.
Because it was a tandem jump and a professional skydiver would be supporting him from behind, Synesael had to arch his back as soon as he exited the plane so the two could meld their bodies into one unit.
More importantly was the necessity to pull his legs up for the landing, so he would slide onto the ground without injury.
“He kept practicing while we were waiting,” said Irland, adding 48 vets jumped that day.
The preparation paid off.
“Not to brag or anything but [the instructor] said I did better than the 21-year-olds,” said Synesael, who jumped from 11,000 feet and enjoyed a free fall with his eyes wide open.
“I was just looking around and when the chute finally opened there was a pretty big jerk,” he said.
Laura Snook, wellness director at the Geneva YMCA, is also a personal trainer and teaches classes there. She said Synesael approached her about preparing for the jump and she added strength training to his exercise regimen. She’s not at all surprised he pulled off the jump, given his commitment and work ethic when it comes to working out.
“He had a mission,” Snook said. “At first it was for the Parkinson’s but then this jump came up and he was so focused on it. ... He did it. I didn’t do anything. He did it all.”
Synesael checked a box off his bucket list and Irland saw a noticeable change because of it.
“It seemed like they all clicked,” she said of the vets who came together to skydive and enjoy some barbecue and live music in the company of each other.
Synesael agreed. He liked the camaraderie as much as the freefall.
Irland also believes the experience — and the adrenalin associated with it — rejuvenated her husband. The blank face and curved posture of Parkinson’s retreated.
“The next day I said, ‘Oh my God, Howard is back,’” she said. “He was the Howard we remember.”
Adam Packham, who founded Heroes on the River with his wife Rebecca, said it was a fulfilling experience helping Synesael achieve his goal.
“It was a big deal for him and to be the catalyst to provide that was quite an honor,” Packham said. “His story is really cool.”
He also got a little taste of some Finger Lakes specialties for his efforts. The couple brought some Finger Lakes wine and snacks as a gift basket.
Before exiting the plane, Synesael said he dedicated his jump to the 58,000-plus men and women whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. He said he’s equally grateful to the Packhams; to skydiver Rich Winstock and other jump masters who helped that day; and to Snook and all the Geneva YMCA staff.
Synesael added that the saying on the Heroes on the River business card sums it up best:
“A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with their freedom.”