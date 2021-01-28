WATERLOO — More than two years after slipping out of handcuffs and escaping from the Seneca County Correctional Facility, a parole absconder is back behind bars.
Robert Wilson, 46, was sentenced Wednesday in county court to two years in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of escape, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident in October 2018, when sheriff’s investigators were helping state parole officers find Wilson, an Elmira resident. Parole officers had been looking for him for about eight months and learned he may have been in the Ovid area, where he has relatives and friends.
Wilson was not in Ovid, but people there said he might be in Seneca Falls. Officers went there and found him.
Wilson was taken into custody after jumping out a second-story window. He fought with officers and was subdued with a Taser.
Wilson was taken to the county correctional facility in Romulus, where he was handcuffed to a bench. However, when an officer left to do some paperwork Wilson managed to get out of the cuffs.
“He did quite a job on his hand ... taking some skin off his wrist,” Undersheriff John Cleere said then.
Wilson walked out of the building and police saw him duck into a nearby cornfield on Bromka Road. Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and state police surrounded the field, and two K-9 units from the sheriff’s office were used.
The sheriff’s office also deployed its drone, spotting Wilson in the cornfield. He ran out, got across Route 96 and tried to get over a fence at the former Seneca Army Depot, but was caught by a deputy.
Cleere said Wilson was on parole after doing prison time for assault and robbery in the Elmira area.
The court case was delayed numerous times for several reasons, including COVID-19, and also when Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts was brought in as a special prosecutor. That came after Wilson’s defense attorney for a brief period, Dave Mashewske, was named an assistant Seneca County district attorney.
Wilson was indicted by a county Grand Jury for felony escape, but Ritts said Judge Daniel Doyle reduced it to a misdemeanor charge.
Ritts said Wilson will get credit for time already served in jail — about half of his sentence so far.
Cleere said the sheriff’s office has made some changes since the incident.
“The area Wilson escaped from was a holding bench in our criminal investigations division. We upgraded the restraints in that area from hand to leg restraints,” he said. “At the time of the escape Wilson was handcuffed to a metal bench. The leg restraints go around the ankle and are much more secure. We have not had a problem since.”