GENEVA — Two years ago, Parrott Hall was within days of being demolished after falling into disrepair over many years of neglect by way of its owner, New York state.
However, thanks to a coalition of local and state preservationists who banded together to fight its removal, the first building on the Cornell Experiment Station campus is still standing, with plans in the works to make repairs and redevelop the site where Cornell’s first scientists performed game-changing agricultural research.
On Wednesday, Parrott Hall received another boost. The Preservation League of New York State placed the historic building on West North Street on its “Seven to Save,” a list that highlights New York’s threatened historic sites.
The Preservation League has played a key role in saving the building, working with local and regional groups, and the city, to save the historic building on what is now called the Cornell AgriTech campus.
Also named to the list: the Barge Canal System, which includes the Erie and Seneca-Cayuga canals.
Bruce Reisch, a member of the Friends of Parrott Hall, is thrilled to see the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, on the “Seven to Save.”
“The Friends of Parrott Hall are diligently working with our coalition partners … to provide a new future for Parrott Hall,” Reisch wrote in an email. “We’ve had engineering studies done, and we are currently in the process of planning for a complete roof replacement to begin in the next few months. A feasibility study is in the works as well. We’re absolutely pleased to be listed on the Seven to Save and expect that the increased visibility will bring about further community awareness and additional fundraising opportunities.”
The Preservation League noted that Parrott Hall was constructed in the 1850s as the home of Nehemiah and Louisa Denton. In 1882, New York state bought it and converted it into the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station under Cornell University. The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation acquired the building in 1974 from Cornell with a plan to create a state historic site celebrating New York’s agricultural legacy, but the plan was never put into action and the building fell into disrepair.
The Preservation League said that after “decades of vacancy, Parrott Hall has areas of deterioration and needs capital investment.”
The League noted that it joined with local and regional partners to form the Parrott Hall Coalition — which includes the Landmark Society of Western New York, Friends of Parrott Hall and the city of Geneva — to advocate and raise money to help rehabilitate the building.
“This Seven to Save designation will call attention to the building’s statewide significance as a key part of New York’s agricultural heritage,” the League said.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Parrott Hall’s place on the “Seven to Save” is great news for Geneva.
“We are honored for the statewide recognition of Parrott Hall as an important architectural asset,” Gerling wrote in an email. “The Preservation League of New York State, Landmark Society of Western New York and Friends of Parrott Hall are tirelessly and creatively working to save Parrott Hall. With these partners, along with support shown from New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Cornell AgriTech, this collaborative effort is on a good path towards making Parrott Hall a contributing building to the community fabric.”
The city and Friends of Parrott Hall got the keys to the building last year after City Council agreed to a licensing agreement with the building’s owner, the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The agreement allows the coalition — it includes Friends of Parrott Hall, the Preservation League of New York and the Landmark Society of Western New York — to coordinate repairs.
The city has been awarded $400,000 to stabilize and remediate the historic structure, which state officials say has a significant amount of asbestos that needs to be removed.
Erin Tobin, vice president for policy and preservation for the Preservation League, told the Finger Lakes Times last fall that additional funds, including private sources, have been secured and that the Landmark Society also is contributing money to the project. Those details have yet to be outlined.