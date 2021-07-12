GENEVA — Bids are sought for a project to stabilize and remediate historic Parrott Hall, the first building on the campus of the New York Agricultural Experiment Station, now known as Cornell AgriTech.
Crawford & Stearns, Architects and Preservation Planners, the firm hired to design the stabilization and remediation work — there is asbestos that must be removed — is accepting bids until 2 p.m. Aug. 5. A pre-bid meeting is set for Wednesday.
Erin Tobin, vice president for policy and preservation with the Preservation League of New York State, said it’s an important moment for the building that is on the National Register of Historic Places but was nearly demolished by the state three years ago.
“Our Parrott Hall coalition of nonprofits (Friends of Parrott Hall, Landmark Society, and the League) has worked toward this point for the last three years,” she said. “Parrott Hall is one of the League’s 2020-21 Seven to Save sites, and it has also been included by the Landmark Society of Western New York in their Five to Revive list of endangered historic places.”
In January, temporary roofing was installed over the main roof and verandas, as the building had significant leaks. The stabilization work of the coalition is centered largely on a new roof.
“We are hopeful the bid invitation will spark robust interest within our project budget and that we can get the project underway as soon as possible,” said Tobin, who noted that the construction start date has yet to be determined.
The estimated $600,000 project has received a $400,000 state grant, as well as additional grants, loans and donations of over $160,000.
Bruce Reisch, a leader of the Friends of Parrott Hall, said the upcoming work is an important step in the revitalization of the landmark, and that fundraising will continue.
“We’re prepared to go ahead with the initial work described in the bidding document,” he said. “The Friends are also very actively fundraising in the community and contacting businesses so we can proceed well beyond the initial stabilization stage this summer. There is much to do, but we’re turning the corner, with amazing support from the Preservation League, The Landmark Society, and the City of Geneva.”
On Wednesday, City Council approved a supporting resolution for the coalition, which is seeking a $600,000 state grant that would pay for additional repairs not outlined in the upcoming project. Besides a new roof, the current project includes masonry repair and the removal of a fallen interior stairway.
Parrott Hall was built in the 1850s and was originally called the Denton House. It was part of the Old Castle Farm. The home and land were sold in 1882 to New York state to establish the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station. The building has been vacant since the 1970s. Friends of Parrott Hall was established in October 2017 to save the historic building.
“Instead of remaining forever vacant, our vision is to adaptively re-use this architectural treasure, according to plans being developed by a feasibility study concluding in 2021,” said the Friends on its webpage. “For more than 100 years, Parrott Hall has been a place of science and agricultural innovation.”