GENEVA — The long-awaited rehabilitation of a city landmark that came close to being demolished is underway.
And, with it, another key state grant that will assist in the building’s revival.
Massa Construction of Geneva has been hired by the Parrott Hall Coalition to replace the main roof of the historic building on the campus of Cornell AgriTech. The building on West North Street was the original home of what was then called the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station.
Massa began the work Dec. 2 after being selected from a group of potential bidders, the coalition said.
“Our dedicated board has been working tirelessly toward this milestone and the outpouring of support from community members, the coalition, as well as the Rochester Area Community Foundation has been so gratifying,” said Bruce Reisch of the Friends of Parrott Hall. “We’re excited to turn the corner on this project and start the process of bringing this historic treasure back to life.”
Additionally, on Dec. 14, the state announced that the city was awarded a $500,000 Environmental Protection Fund grant through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative for Phase 2 of rehabilitation work at Parrott Hall, which focuses on repairs to the veranda and interior stair. The roof work begins following a three-year effort to save the building from demolition after the state initially determined its condition was too poor for it to be saved.
However, the Parrott Hall Coalition — it includes the city, Friends of Parrott Hall, the Landmark Society of Western New York, and the Preservation League of New York — banded together to save it.
The coalition noted that Parrott Hall is on the Preservation League’s 2020-2021 Seven to Save sites, as well as the Landmark Society of Western New York’s Five to Revive list of endangered historic places. Parrott Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a State Historic Site, as well as a city-designated historic structure.
In the summer of 2019, the city finalized a license agreement with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to manage Parrott Hall, along with the nonprofit Friends of Parrott Hall. The Preservation League and The Landmark Society also became official partners in the preservation initiative.
Members of the coalition were granted access to the building in June 2019, and they began working together to assess the building and prioritize emergency repairs. The ongoing stabilization efforts are an integral step toward bringing this historic landmark back to active use, said coalition said.
“The city of Geneva continues to be a committed partner, collaborating with all involved parties to ensure a successful rejuvenation of the building,” City Manager Sage Gerling said. “We are grateful for (the state’s) continued investment.”
The Preservation League and the Landmark Society also issued statements in response to the beginning of the roof project.
“The League has been proud to stand alongside our colleagues to advocate for Parrott Hall over the last three years,” Jay DiLorenzo, Preservation League president, said. “The Parrott Hall Coalition has been steadfast in their commitment to this historic building, and it is gratifying to see this important stabilization work finally underway.”
Added Landmark Society Director of Preservation Caitlin Meives: “The Landmark Society is excited to see Parrott Hall take another step forward,” she said. “We could not have gotten to this point without the dedication of our coalition partners and the financial support of our funders — a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported this effort thus far.”