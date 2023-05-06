For high school seniors, ’tis the season of final sports games, proms, senior trips, and looming graduation — and, for those students going onto college, looking ahead to the next stop on their education journey.
Colleges and universities nationwide are working hard to entice high school students to attend their institutions, and the colleges in the Finger Lakes are no exception. The long-term trend of declining enrollment — exacerbated by the pandemic — has put pressure on colleges to adapt in myriad ways to get those students in the door ... and keep them.
The numbers
The colleges in the Finger Lakes’ four-county area have seen their enrollments drop in the past 10 years (see accompanying boxes). Big demographic trends certainly play a role.
Nationally, the number of students enrolling in degree-granting post-secondary institutions has fallen almost 7% since 2009, when the number of students peaked at 20.3 million, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. By 2021 (the latest year figures are available), the number had fallen to 18.9 million.
Why the drop? There are several factors at play — with some of those beyond the pandemic, which certainly played a role.
Pete Bekisz, vice president for enrollment management at Keuka College, points to a declining birthrate. “ ... Although it may have been hastened by covid, we’ve known about the ‘enrollment cliff’ for many years,” he wrote in an email, adding it’s projected to worsen starting in 2025 because the birthrate dropped significantly as a result of the Great Recession of 2008, which lasted several years.
Those fewer prospective students also are weighing the cost of a college education compared to its value and the long-term effects of student debt.
Bekisz referenced a recent Wall Street Journal-National Opinion Research Center poll that found 56% of Americans don’t believe a four-year degree is worthwhile, compared to 42% who do. And, skepticism was highest among those ages 18-34, according to a Wall Street Journal article about the poll.
Ten years ago, the findings were reversed — with a similar poll showing 40% critical of a four-year degree and 53% supportive of one and its pathway to a good job and higher earnings.
“There are many factors contributing to this, including the cost, demand for workers, and — frankly — political rhetoric that’s calling into question the value of education and the validity of facts and science,” Bekisz said.
That demand for workers is a real factor for community colleges; nationally, they have seen the greatest enrollment drop. According to figures from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment at two-year colleges went from 7 million in the fall of 2010 to 4.5 million in the fall of 2022.
It’s a complicated picture at Finger Lakes Community College, according to Matt Stever, director of admissions there. He said FLCC enrollment has been decreasing, although at a “remarkably consistent” decline of about 2.5% annually, unlike the big and immediate 10% drops other institutions have seen. Still, certain programs have been more affected by the pandemic enrollment downturn than others.
Lenore Friend, FLCC’s director of communications, said periods of low unemployment and higher wages can dissuade some from pursuing a college education because they can earn high wages without it. But, in a recession, she pointed out that dynamic reverses and people are more apt to seek an education or training because they want to set themselves apart when there’s more competition for jobs.
Stever noted at FLCC, hospitality/tourism student numbers are down because the tight job market in that arena means a worker without any background can earn $25 an hour in that field.
“That remains in our area and that’s something we’re up against,” he said.
Messaging and connecting
The need to boost enrollment and attract more applicants means institutions of higher education are working harder to register on prospective students’ radar.
Spreading the word about Hobart and William Smith Colleges has been a major push since Mark Gearan returned as president last summer.
“There has been a lot of purposeful energy on campus to address this issue,” Gearan said, adding last September the Colleges hired Best Practice Solutions, a Chicago-based higher education consulting firm that specializes in enrollment management and financial aid, to help in that effort; the firm has been retained for next year as well, Gearan said.
One focus has been to communicate what differentiates and defines HWS. According to Gearan, that’s “a relationship-rich education” that has been stressed in printed, email and social media communications, as well as at prospective student events on campus and across the country.
Gearan said engaging with potential students also has increased, both in person and online. Fifteen events across the country were held for admitted students hosted by alumni and admissions staff; in fact, Gearan attended one himself in Boston for 50 accepted students during a visit to Massachusetts in late March, when he watched the Hobart Statesmen win the NCAA Division III men’s hockey championship. He and a faculty member also attended one in Buffalo.
The Colleges have been reaching out to prospective students online with their twice-a-week Lake Effect online series run by the admissions and communications offices. These 20-minute virtual discussions, which can be viewed live or accessed later, address such topics as student/faculty research, living on campus and learning accommodations.
And, for students who visit campus in person, panel discussions with staff and students have been organized to “authentically represent” the HWS experience. Additionally, admitted students have been welcomed at Gearan’s Friday evening open houses at the president’s home.
Finger Lakes Community College has stepped up its game too when it comes to students visiting its campus, Stever said. In the past, the college would have held a generic spring open house, but this year it has targeted certain populations and held separate events. When the Finger Lakes-area high schools were on spring break, an open house for juniors just starting their college search attracted 125 students. Later, another open house was organized for accepted students.
Before the pandemic, FLCC had dropped its $25 application fee — a change that made sense to keep in place once covid hit.
Stever said another tack to be more responsive to prospective students has been cleaning up FLCC websites and posting more useful content. Websites where prospective and students often visit — admissions, applications, and onboarding for new classes top the list — have been streamlined and made more mobile friendly.
“That’s the name of the game for hiring and recruitment,” Stever said. “You need to meet them where they are.”
Tweaking academic offerings
Another way local institutions are trying to reel in students is by nimbly adjusting their course offerings to those in high demand.
Gearan said the HWS faculty has done “a nice job” looking at the curriculum and academic program through the lens of how to best prepare a 21st-century student at a liberal arts and sciences institution — adding courses that reflect both faculty expertise and student interest. This coming fall, a new major in Management and Entrepreneurship is being launched, as well as a minor in Public Health.
Other academic offerings have been added since 2021, including minors in Data Analytics, Aquatic Science, Critical Museum Studies, Italian Studies, Music Administration and Entrepreneurship; a master of science in Management; and a master of arts in Higher Education Leadership.
Widening the academic net to offer new graduate level programs or fine-tune existing ones appears to be one way to boost enrollment too.
At Keuka, Bekisz said officials there continually evaluate the college’s academic portfolio and have several new “in-demand” programs under development. He declined to elaborate at this time, other than to say there is a focus in the health and human services area, with curriculum currently being developed for at least one doctoral level program in that realm.
He noted the pandemic hit Keuka’s off-campus nursing programs (RN to BSN and nurse practitioner) particularly hard because professional nurses were overworked during that stressful time and did not have the time or energy to continue their educations. Even though Keuka shifted to an online format, it saw decreased demand for those continuing education nursing programs.
“So, part of our three-year plan includes programs that account for the current state of our healthcare system and health professionals,” Bekisz said.
Nursing is an area where FLCC also is gauging demand — and expanding for those just starting on the path toward their degree. Stever said the college is adding another registered nursing degree cohort; previously it accepted 80 students every fall but has begun to run the program in both the spring and fall semesters with 64 students each. In addition, FLCC is awaiting state approval to begin offering a licensed practical nursing degree. He anticipates that will launch in the fall of 2024 with a first cohort of 25 students.
Healthcare-related fields continue to generate student interest, and that’s one area where FLCC is seeing higher enrollment in such programs as Nutrition and Dietetics, Kinesiology and Human Performance, and EMT Paramedic, Friend said.
Other newer FLCC programs include a networking and cybersecurity degree and cannabis biology and cultivation track, which started in the fall of 2020.
“We definitely saw an increase in enrollment because of that,” Stever said of the cannabis program.
See the second and final part of this story in the Monday edition of the Times.