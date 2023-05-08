The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated declining college enrollment nationwide, including Hobart and William Smith, Keuka, and Finger Lakes Community College.
Not only has it forced schools to look at every aspect of their educational model, it’s affected how high school guidance counselors go about their business.
Melina Jankowski, a school counselor at Geneva High School since 2014, agrees that colleges (like everyone else) had to become more creative because of the pandemic. She also noted this year’s graduating class has had a non-traditional pathway to graduation with a high school career peppered with uncertainty (they left school the spring of their freshman year and attended remotely their sophomore year). She sees this manifested in many students taking their time to find the right fit for themselves after high school.
Interest in healthcare careers is “booming” for the current crop of graduating students, as is the technology field — so it makes sense that institutions are bolstering courses and adding student slots in those programs, she said.
Jankowski said Finger Lakes Community College in particular has promoted its certificate programs, such as Advanced Manufacturing, more aggressively to high school students. For those interested in taking a gap year to save money, the idea of going to school for 6-13 weeks to gain a certificate then a job where an employer may help pay for further schooling is appealing.
FLCC also is connecting with students during their high school years with its Early College Scholars program, offering students the opportunity to take courses not offered in high schools (like American Sign Language) at its Geneva or Hopewell campuses.
“They’re starting that college process while still in high school,” Jankowski said. “They’re getting their foot in the door.”
Tweaking also means shedding — not just adding — programs. At FLCC, Director of Admissions Matt Stever said no full degree programs were eliminated, but some subtracks within a degree program were; for example, the French track within the liberal arts and sciences degree.
At Keuka College, three academic programs have been eliminated: the master of science in criminal justice administration, the bachelor of science in medical technology (Med tech), and the bachelor of arts in biochemistry. The men’s and women’s golf and cross country programs were discontinued in March 2020 but reinstated after a one-year hiatus with reduced staffing.
With shifting courses and fewer students comes “rightsizing” staff. At FLCC, Lenore Friend, the director of communications, said total employment has dropped over the last few years via attrition.
She noted part-time employment fluctuates depending on the courses offered and need for adjuncts. The number of full-time employees has fallen from 323 in fall 2018 to 289 in fall 2022. Friend said there is a process to review and decide whether to fill all full-time vacancies based on critical function(s) in support of students (i.e., teaching/instruction, service delivery, and student support).
At Keuka, vice president for Enrollment Peter Bekisz said the initial round of staff cuts that were not restored is fewer than a dozen.
“In the time since that initial response, we have had a reduction in faculty positions owing to retirements, attrition and separations, but not all of this turnover can be attributed directly to the pandemic response,” he wrote in an email.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Mark Gearan said early retirement packages were offered in 2020 and officials are always looking for cost efficiencies ... “but the broader picture of the financial situation really means enrollment gains, reversing the decline, and showing growth.”
Quality of life
As the market becomes more competitive for students, colleges are not just adjusting academics but trying to make themselves stand out in other ways too.
Jankowski sees them being more responsive when it comes to offsetting students’ financial needs. When students receive their financial aid packages and worry they are not generous enough, Jankowski and other counselors encourage them to call the financial aid offices to ask, “is there any way you can meet me halfway?” — because oftentimes they will.
At Keuka, Bekisz said there’s an effort to invest in areas that really impact the student experience, like renovations to residence halls which will begin and finish over the next three years. He noted the upgrades won’t require the college to take on debt.
“Students spend the majority of their time in the residence halls, so these are important investments,” he said.
Gearan said the cohort of students now starting college were very much robbed by covid during their high school careers; the Colleges are mindful of that and have consequently worked to enhance social spaces.
Places to gather have been opened up in academic buildings and at the Scandling Center, where student art is now displayed and new furniture added. Adirondack chairs have been placed where students can enjoy the Finger Lakes’ natural beauty. And, Bartlett Theatre has been painted and transformed into what Gearan called “a vibrant social space;” it’s been the recent site of the Rowing Formal, the Asian Student Union’s Lunar New Year celebration, and a blood drive.
“Place, comfort, and setting matters,” Gearan said.
Paying greater attention to emotional and daily life health needs is also receiving more attention. Gearan said enhanced counseling opportunities, including telehealth options, have been successful.
Telemedicine counseling has been added at FLCC, also, as has a chatbot service that checks in with students periodically and flags those who may benefit from staff follow-up.
So has been FLCC’s Hyflex technology, which for some classes allows students to choose on the day whether to attend a class in person, online in real time or watch a recording later. This option gives greater flexibility to older students who may be juggling jobs or child care with their classes. Stever said 60% of FLCC’s students are 20 or older, with 35% of degree-seeking students 24 or older.
HyFlex was in use in a few classes before the pandemic, but the college purchased equipment to expand it for spring 2021. By the following fall, FLCC had 50 HyFlex sections, Friend said.
Stever attributes some of FLCC’s resiliency during the pandemic to the fact the college was leaning heavily into online class delivery and “ahead of the curve,” so to speak.
“We didn’t have to transition online because we were already there,” he said.
Good newsNow that pandemic restrictions have been lifted and a more normal college experience is within reach, the college enrollment picture may begin to settle out a bit. Jankowski pointed out that during the height of covid, when much coursework was virtual, many students either took some time off or elected to take community college classes while living at home.
“Why pay the price (of a residential college/university) if I’m going to be in my bedroom on Zoom,” she said.
For the local colleges, the number trends look cautiously optimistic for fall 2023 enrollments.
Bekisz said Keuka is outperforming last year’s new-student commitments by almost 30%. At Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the school is experiencing the largest applicant pool in its history with more than 5,500 submissions. And, at FLCC, applications are 10% ahead of last year’s figures at this time — and could still increase substantially since the community college has a much later deadline.
“It’s hard (to know the exact increase) because we see a real hard rush in the late summer,” Stever of FLCC said, “but this is an early positive indicator.”