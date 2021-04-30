WATERLOO — Hundreds of pages of testimony and exhibits were filed April 16, part of the formal review related to Trelina Solar Energy Center’s application to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar facility in the west end of the town.
The next step in the process: The parties will file rebuttal testimony and exhibits. The deadline to do so is May 19.
Trelina, the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Public Service filed direct testimony by April 16. The other two parties to the process, the town of Waterloo and the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association, did not file direct testimony.
Visit documents.dps.ny.gov to see the testimony submitted thus far. Use 19-F-0366 as the case number.
The litigation schedule and procedures were adopted by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment in March. The schedule also calls for Trelina to inform hearing officers Michael Caruso and Sean Mullany and other parties of a consolidated exhibit list, a consolidated issues list with offer of proof, and a consolidated witness schedule. Trelina must do so by June 4.
That will be followed by the evidentiary hearing, which is set to begin June 23 before the seven-member siting board. Packwood Road residents Joe Wukitsch and Rich Swinehart are ad hoc members of the board.
Florida-based Trelina plans to build its electricity-generating solar farm on about 250 acres of land leased from the Oese-Siegel family between Packwood and Serven roads and Pre-Emption Street.