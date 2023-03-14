CANANDAIGUA — The city’s Democratic and Republican party committees have announced their endorsed candidates for Council and Ontario County Board of Supervisors for elections this fall.
The Republican slate will see incumbent supervisor Rich Russell, who represents wards 2 and 3 on the county board, seeking reelection. The party did not announce a candidate for the wards 1 and 4 county seat held by Democrat David Baker.
City Council candidates are Lindsay Loiacono for Ward 1, Sean Buck for Ward 2, John Nagle Caralozza for Ward 3, and Patrick Rhodes for Ward 4. Caralozza, Buck and Rhodes also will appear on the Conservative Party line.
Incumbent Republican Mayor Bob Palumbo is not up for election this year. Neither are the Council’s four at-large members, Democrats Sim Covington Jr., Renee Sutton, Steve Uebbing and Thomas Lyon.
The Democratic slate will see several incumbents not seeking new terms. They include Ellen Polimeni in Ward 1, Dan Unrath in Ward 2, and Karen White in Ward 3.
The Democrats have endorsed Baker and newcomer Nancy Yacci for wards 2 and 3 on the county board, and Michael Mills in Ward 1, Guy Turchetti in Ward 2, Marcy Senglaub Bruner in Ward 3, and incumbent Erich Dittmar in Ward 4 for City Council.
If other non-endorsed candidates want to force a primary, they must submit the required petitions from April 3-6. The primary would be June 27.
Independent, non-political party candidates must submit petitions from May 23-30.
There will be early voting for the primary, if needed, from June 17-25.
The general election will be Nov. 7.