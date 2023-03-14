Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.