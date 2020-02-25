DUNDEE — Hope Walk of Yates County will benefit from the 14th annual celebrity guest chef pasta night March 5 at Glenora Wine Cellars’ Veraisons Restaurant.
Patrick Higgins, executive chef at Veraisons, will be joined by celebrity chefs George Dornberger and Dawn Shipman. The latter is a Hope Walk board member.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. The meal, which costs $21.95 plus tax and gratuity, includes a garden salad and bread basket with unlimited trips to the pasta station; the price for children is $17.95.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Hope Walk of Yates County, a community-based organization dedicated to helping Yates County residents who suffer with cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.
Reservations are strongly encouraged online at Glenora.com/reservations or by calling 1-800-243-5513.