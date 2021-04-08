SENECA FALLS — A grant from the L3Harris Foundation, the charitable arm of the L3Harris Technologies, has enabled Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes to offer a series of online training programs designed to provide information for those serving on boards of directors of non-profit organizations.
Seven programs will be presented, beginning Thursday and running for seven weeks. All presentations will be online. Anyone can take part in one or all of the programs at no charge. The programs will be recorded and made available for later viewing for those unable to attend the live presentation.
“Non-profit organizations depend on the work of volunteer board members to provide direction and ensure the success of the organization’s mission. This program is designed to provide them with the information they need to be successful,” said Martin Toombs, board president of Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes and organizer of the program. “The L3Harris grant made it possible for us to schedule speakers who are each experts in their field to help those volunteer board members.”
The schedule is as follows:
• April 8 and April 15 — Legal issues
Included will be discussion of legal rules which apply to 501©3 non-profits; working with endowments; board members’ fiduciary duty; insurance, and board members’ obligations under New York State Non-Profit Law.
• April 22 — Board decision-making
The session is designed to help board members work together toward their common cause and learn how to make good decisions.
• April 29 — Fundraising
A panel of individuals with differing experiences will lead a discussion of fund raising planning.
• May 6 — Promoting your organization
A panel will lead a discussion of how to carry out your public relations effort, including tips and tricks for getting your message to as many people as possible, which is an increasingly difficult task in today’s media environment. Topics will include use of Facebook, Twitter and other social media as well as other communication opportunities.
• May 13 — Financial issues
This presentation will discuss budgeting and how to understand financial reports, as well as reporting requirements and compliance with financial regulations.
• May 20 — Human resources
New rules regarding employee benefits and hiring and firing continue to be put in place. The session will cover New York’s Paid Family Leave and Sick Leave requirements, as well as other human relations issues such as hiring, firing and setting pay scales.
The presentations will be made available through www.nonprofitboards.org. There is also an opportunity for people to pose questions through the website, which the presenters will then be able to address during their presentations.
The series is being presented with the cooperation of Seneca County United Way.
The $25,000 L3Harris Foundation grant also is allowing Pathway to provide additional training to its staff and volunteers.
Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes operates a comfort care home on Mound Road. The home opened in 2017 and has served more than 70 residents.
For more information, visit www.nonprofitboards.org or contact Pathway Home at director@pathwayhome.org.