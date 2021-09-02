SENECA FALLS — The annual Fall Gala to support the Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes returns after a year’s absence. It’s set for Sept. 18 at the Quality Inn on Mound Road (Route 414).
Three companies have stepped up to be major sponsors of the event: Generations Bank, Lyons National Bank and Seneca Meadows Inc.
The gala is Pathway’s most important fundraising event of the year. The home has provided end-of-life comfort care to more than 80 people in the past four years, serving individuals from Seneca, Ontario and Wayne counties.
The evening will include basket raffles and silent auctions.
Tickets are $50 each. Order them at www.pathwayhome.org. Ticket sales end Sept. 5, or when all tickets are sold.
Visit the website or call (315) 568-9125 for further information.