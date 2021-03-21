NEWARK — Tyler Friel came oh so close to being the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee champion two years ago as a sixth-grader from Canandaigua.
However, he didn’t get another shot at the title in 2019, as the pandemic scuttled the annual event.
Two years, later, Friel is a champion.
The eighth-grader edged out Wayne’s George Manne in the bee’s 20th round Saturday at the Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in Newark. The event is sponsored by BOCES and the Finger Lakes Times.
Taking third in the bee was someone Friel was quite familiar with: Jenna Giles of Gananda, the youngster who edged him out for the title in 2019 in the 16th round. She was knocked out Saturday with the word “declamatory.”
In the 20th round, with Friel and Manne the surviving competitors, Manne was eliminated when he misspelled “dementia.”
To win, Friel needed to nail the word on his turn, and he did so with the correct spelling of “diligence.” He sealed the title by correctly spelling “factorial.”
Friel, 14, a soft-spoken young man, said he’d intensely pored over the 4,000-word study guide Scripps provides, much of it with his far-more-talkative dad, Kerth Friel, who stood up from his chair and pumped his fist when his son spelled “diligence” correctly.
Kerth and his wife, Stephanie, said they spent hours each day studying for the regional bee after Tyler captured the Canandaigua school title nearly two weeks ago. The bee is for students in grades 4 to 8.
“He studied hard,” said Kerth Friel. “He knew she (Giles) was coming back. He waited two years for a shot.”
He said his son has a photographic memory, but even then, trying to remember the spellings of 4,000 words is a daunting task even for someone as bright as Tyler.
“If you took a look (at the study guide), it can be mind-blowing,” he said.
Mom and dad describe their son as a “tremendous” student at Canandaigua Middle School. He said he enjoys skiing, basketball and video games, but interestingly, does not read much for pleasure. His favorite subject: math.
“I’m just very proud of both of them (dad and Tyler),” said Stephanie Friel. “They put in the time and the effort.”
Dad noted that the skiing enthusiast Tyler had not hit the slopes for days in preparation for the bee. The family planned to head out to the slopes Saturday night to celebrate his win.
Friel now moves onto the national Scripps National Spelling Bee, with the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinals being held virtually. The finals will be broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando on July 8.
The 2021 event was moved from its traditional site of Hobart and William Smith Colleges to the Conference Center in Newark because it provided greater space for social distancing. Parents watched the streamed event in a nearby room on a big-screen, and when the competitors were reduced to 14, the parents of those students were allowed to come in and watch the final rounds. Only one parent was to accompany the competitor, although Tyler had both with him.
Among those watching the earlier rounds in the adjacent room were Newark’s Jennifer Turner, whose daughter, Olivia Demer, was competing. Turner was texting how her daughter was doing to anxious family members.
Her daughter competed in 2019 and was disappointed not to take part in 2020, she said.
“She was so happy to see it come back,” she said.
Olivia did her family proud, making it to round 13, but getting stuck on the word “effusive.”
Each of the participants got prizes, with the top-three finishers getting trophies as well.
The event was organized by Mary Harvey, enrichment coordinator at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Word pronouncer was Betsy Serapilio-Frank, and the judges were Matt Ebling, Ann Smith and Olga Richmond.
Harvey said she was pleased with how well the event turned out, given the safety protocols, which included spacing contestants and parents apart and requiring competitors to wear masks until it was time to spell their words.
“I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “The main thing was to keep everybody safe. We social distanced, and the parents tolerated (the protocols) very well. I think it went very smoothly.”
She credited all the volunteers that pitched in, as well as the “incredible” work of the BOCES’ custodial staff that prepped the facilities for the event.