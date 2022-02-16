GENEVA — Patricia Garcia’s short tenure as city school district superintendent is over, despite an investigation into her conduct that cleared her of wrongdoing.
On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a separation agreement for Garcia, who succeeded longtime superintendent Trina Newton in July 2020. Garcia had been on paid leave since late September in the face of an investigation into allegations of harassment and discrimination.
The district announced Monday night that the probe by investigator Mark Pettitt concluded that the alleged violations of gender discrimination and harassment under Title VII, Title IX and the district’s anti-harassment policy were “unfounded.” Title IX offers a process to file a complaint under the protection of “an intimidating or offensive environment that causes a person to be fearful.” Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
Garcia denied the allegations.
In spite the report’s findings, the district said it and Garcia had “mutually agreed to part ways. Although it is clear all parties care about the students of Geneva, they share different visions for the school district.”
The district did not release details on the separation agreement, which likely would include a monetary payout. The Times was informed that it would need to file for the document under the state’s Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL, even though it was connected to the resolution accepting her resignation Monday night.
As for the investigation into Garcia, the district provided no details on Pettitt’s determination that complaints against Garcia were unfounded.
On Jan. 12, the Times, through the FOIL process, requested the final draft of the investigation into Garcia. The district responded that it “should be able to provide you with a further response on or before Feb. 18, 2022.”
The Times sent a follow-up email to the district on Tuesday on the status of the FOIL. Stephen Kruger, an assistant superintendent in the district and its records access officer, said it would not be releasing the report.
“Upon review of our records and the applicable law, the district has determined that a responsive record exists. However, the record being requested is predecisional intra-agency material and, as such, exempt from disclosure” under the Public Officers Law, Kruger wrote. “Further, certain portions of the record relating to statements by the subject and witnesses of the investigation, if disclosed, would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy and are exempt” pursuant to Public Officers Law.
He noted that the Times can appeal the decision.
According to documents released previously by the district through the FOIL process, Pettitt began the investigation into allegations against Garcia Sept. 29, and he provided a final draft in a meeting with the Board of Education Nov. 22. Pettitt billed the district $17,828 for work that spanned 24 days.
In the press release, the district expressed its appreciation for Garcia’s contributions.
“Dr. Garcia’s commitment and dedication to the students of the Geneva City School District has been evident, and her strategic planning work will continue to support Geneva students to reach equitable academic excellence,” it said. “The Geneva City School District thanks Dr. Garcia for her work on behalf of the district and community.”
Jill Humphries, president of the Geneva Teachers Association — in October, the GTA approved a declaration of “no confidence” in Garcia — could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
District spokesperson Heather Swanson said Tuesday the Board of Education has begun preliminary talks on the search for a successor to Garcia, but that it was not an agenda item Monday night.
Kathleen Davis has been serving as acting superintendent since Garcia went on leave.
Geneva is the fifth school district where Garcia worked as superintendent. Prior to Geneva, she was superintendent of the Windham Public School District in Windham, Conn., where she took a professional leave in October 2019 after serving the district for five years. She was paid through June 2020.
At Windham, Garcia was criticized for mismanagement of the health insurance fund and for approving the purchase of $415,000 worth of books without the school board’s approval.
At another of her previous jobs, the Hempstead school district on Long Island, Garcia got a payout in the neighborhood of $300,000 as part of a separation agreement after resigning in 2012.