LYONS — Paul Volcker was one of the last truly independent Federal Reserve chairs. That was according to Bob Schick, chief executive officer and chairman of Lyons National Bank.
Volcker also had ties to Lyons.
Volcker, who died on Dec. 8 at age 92 in New York City, was named the board’s chairman in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter. He is largely credited with taming the rampant inflation of the 1970s by pushing Federal Reserve interest rates to as high as 20 percent. The result was high unemployment and widespread protests.
Schick said Volcker believed “tough medicine” was needed to stem inflation rates that had reached nearly 15 percent by 1980. Three years later, the rate was down to 3 percent.
After leaving the chairman’s role in the Reagan administration, Volcker went on to three decades in various roles related to monetary policy.
He was a giant in the financial world who advocated for breaking up big banks and preventing them from engaging in the high-risk activities that largely led to the financial crisis which struck in 2007. The result was the so-called “Volcker rule” that emerged in the Obama administration that put many of those restrictions into place. They have been softened somewhat in recent years.
While Volcker was a national and even international figure who stood a towering 6-foot-7, few remember his strong connections to Lyons, said Art Santelli, a Lyons native himself and who serves as chairman of Santelli Lumber.
Volcker’s mother, Alma Klippel Volcker, was a Lyons native who met Paul Volcker Sr. while he was overseeing the construction of locks and bridges on the Erie Barge Canal in the early 1900s. He later served as manager of a New Jersey township, where he restored financial order. He was known for rebuking pressure from elected officials looking for political favors and held on to the principals he valued.
It was his father, Santelli believed, who instilled the values of public service — and doing it the right way.
Santelli, who read Volcker’s 2018 memoir, Keeping At It: The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government, said Volcker’s parents moved back to Lyons when Paul Sr. retired. They lived in a home not far down the road from Lyons Elementary School, he said.
Volcker Jr. spent considerable time in Lyons during the summers of his youth and later was a regular visitor to Lyons to visit his mother.
“My memories are when he would come up to see his mom,” said Santelli, who noted that Alma Volcker lived to be 98 and died in 1990.
She had moved from Lyons in 1981 to join her daughter Ruth in Tennessee, according to the book, Paul Volcker: The Making of a Financial Legend, by Joseph Treaster.
Santelli said it was during those visits to see his mother — his father died in 1960 — that Volcker became friendly with the late Bill Gavitt, whose family owned Gavitt National Bank, and whose institution merged with Lyons National Bank in 1933. The Gavitts were very involved in the bank for decades, with Bill serving as bank president from 1967 to 1988.
“That’s how Bill Gavitt started to have a relationship with him,” Santelli said.
Santelli liked Volcker’s principled way of conducting himself, something he believes was learned from his father.
“He (Paul Jr.) never caved in to political pressure,” he said. “He just did what was the right thing to do. He had to institute some pretty tough medicine to get us on the right track.”
Santelli called him a “true public servant” and noted that Volcker accepted a huge paycut from his job with the Federal Reserve of New York when Carter named him fed chair.
“We need more public servants like him today,” he said.
As for Lyons, Santelli said Volcker “always liked it here.”
The Volcker legacy lives on in Lyons: His parents are buried there.