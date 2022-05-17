ALBANY — The state is embarking on $15.5 million in improvements on the Thruway in the Finger Lakes region.
The state Thruway Authority announced Monday that work is underway on Interstate 90 in Cayuga, Seneca and Ontario counties. Besides painting and safety improvements, work includes the resurfacing of three bridges.
“More than 69,000 motorists travel on these two sections of the Thruway every day, and this project ensures their travels will be on a safe and reliable transportation system,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matt Driscoll said. “This is one of several infrastructure improvement projects in our capital program, which reinvests toll dollars into the system to keep the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the country.”
The authority said the project includes milling and resurfacing a 7-mile stretch from just after exit 41 (Waterloo/Clyde-Route 414) to just past exit 42 (Geneva/Lyons-Route 14).
Additional safety improvements, including new guide rail and reflective line striping, will be included on a 9-mile stretch of the Thruway from just after exit 40 (Weedsport /Auburn-Route 34).
Rifenburg Construction of Troy was awarded the contract for the project, which is expected to be completed in the fall.
Motorists may encounter lane closures during construction, the Thruway Authority noted. Message signs will alert motorists of the work zone and construction, it said.
The agency also reminds motorists that in New York, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and that two or more speeding convictions in a work zone can result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, download the Thruway’s mobile app, available for free on iPhone and Android devices.
The authority said travelers can also visit its interactive Traveler Map for real-time traffic updates and sign up for TRANSalerts for traffic alerts.