WATERLOO — Pay raises for 18 county officials and the 14-member Board of Supervisors are on the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting.
The agenda calls for a resolution introducing a proposed local law to establish the 2020 salaries. If approved, a public hearing will be conducted at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
The local law calls for 3 percent raises for 13 members of the Board of Supervisors, bringing their salary to $13,797. The board chairman’s salary will go to $17,733.
Other officials will get at least a 3 percent raise. Depending on how well their job performance was evaluated on a scale of 1 to 5, they could get an additional increase of 1 to 1.9 percent.
The proposed new salaries are:
County Manager Mitch Rowe, $114,092; clerk to the board Margaret Li, $59,377; District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, $200,355; Public Defender Michael Mirras, $83,939; Finance Director Halle Stevens, $87,505; County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi, $37,131; Director of Real Property Tax Services, Lisa Keshel, $58,870; County Clerk Christina Lotz, $69,487 and County Attorney David Ettman, $108,130.
Also, Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner, $80,000; Election Commissioners Tiffany Folk and Carl Same, $60,615; Sheriff Tim Luce, $84,033; Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart, $94,945; Human Services Commissioner Tracy VanVleck, $87,867; Director of Weights & Measures Susan Sauvageau, $60,396; County Historian Walter Gable, $16,750 and Public Works Commissioner Samuel Priem, $103,442.
The board also will consider a motion proposed by board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, to increase the number of board standing committees from 8 to 13. There was 13 committees until they were consolidated to eight a few years ago.
In other agenda items, the board:
• Will be given a presentation by Joe McGrath, executive director of the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation.
• Will be given a presentation by Daniel Compitello, project developer for the Delaware River Solar Project in Seneca Falls.
• Will vote on a motion encouraging the state to name the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the first state veterans cemetery. The 162-acre cemetery was established by the county in 2011 on state-donated land on the west end of Sampson State Park, formerly the Sampson Navy and Air Forces bases.
The board’s 2019 Human Resources and Government Operations committee is scheduled to meet to at 5:45 p.m. to discuss a personnel issue involving the 911 program.