OVID — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors makes its annual trek to Ovid today (Oct. 11) to consider three actions related to pay raises for non-union county employees.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Papa Bear Courthouse on Main Street.
First, the board will conduct a public hearing on a proposed local law setting salaries for elected officials, public officers, and senior county management personnel for the remainder of this year and all of 2023. A vote on adopting it could take place in November.
The legislation would provide 8% raises to these elected officials:
• Sheriff, $90,742.
• County clerk, $78,717.
• County treasurer, $41,039.
• Board of Supervisors chairperson, $19,354.
• Other 13 members of the board, $15,348 apiece.
County officers and their proposed new salaries include:
• Clerk to the board, $68,320.
• County attorney, $122,616.
• County historian, $18,090.
Senior county personnel who would receive the 8 percent raises include:
• County manager, $125,483.
• Public defender, $90,654.
• Commissioner of human services, $101,595.
• Director of emergency management, $90,742.
• Director of finance, $100,878.
• Director of public health, $95,592.
• Director of real property tax services, $73,806.
• Personnel officer, $95,592.
• Election commissioners (2), $74,413 apiece.
The second pay-related action is a motion authorizing the restoration of longevity pay steps for all full-time management employees. Those employees would get a bump in pay for having worked for the county for a specified number of years. If approved, the longevity hikes would cost the county $33,000 in 2023.
Last, the board will consider a motion tabled at previous meetings and first introduced this past summer by Supervisor Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo. The motion would provide a stipend to full- and part-time county employees not covered by a state bonus to certain county Health Department employees for extra work done during the Covid-19 pandemic. Enslow wants to give a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees and a $500 bonus for part-time employees who were on the county payroll as of April 15, 2020.
The motion authorizes a Memorandum of Agreement with the county’s three labor unions to address the terms and conditions of the proposed stipends for their members. The cost of the bonuses would come from the $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded the county.
Earlier, the board ratified new labor contracts with unions representing Civil Service and sheriff’s office employees.
Additionally, the board will consider a motion to abolish 28 county jobs that have been vacant for a year or more.