SENECA FALLS — Fourteen-year-old Charlotte Powell is a bit frustrated by the fact she’s four years away from casting her first ballot.
But in the meantime, the resident of Wilbraham, Mass., is doing her best to highlight the importance of voting rights.
Powell completed a 284-mile bike ride from South Hadley, Mass., to Seneca Falls Monday afternoon. She pedaled along Routes 5&20 into Seneca Falls accompanied by her father, Russell, on his bike. Driving behind them were Charlotte’s mother, Jennifer; her brother, William; and their Lhasapoo dog Tuxedo — all in the family’s minivan that was painted with messages encouraging people to register to vote.
Charlotte, a ninth-grader at the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts School in South Hadley, first became interested in voting rights as a sixth-grader when the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage was being celebrated. Interested in sewing, costumes and history, she helped stage a historical rally for women’s rights with some of her fellow Girl Scouts.
The idea to do a bike ride promoting the importance of voting grew out of those experiences.
“I’m not a biker at all, but we had to represent some part of the challenge that (the suffragists) had,” she said.
Charlotte and her father started training this past summer, three or four days a week — “He would take me to all the bike trails,” she said. In early September, the family hit the road to scout out the route, eyeballing the conditions of Route 20 the entire way. Although the journey was 284 miles in length, unsafe road conditions and extreme hills meant Charlotte and her father actually biked 225 of those miles.
To launch the ride, Charlotte and her father rode their bicycles out of her school Oct. 5, as her classmates who had assembled for a school-wide assembly cheered them on. The pair averaged about 35-40 miles a day. One of their first stops was Smith College in Northampton, Mass.; others included the University at Albany and the Albany Woman’s Club, whose members greeted Charlotte with signs and cider and doughnuts.
Connecting with college campuses afforded Charlotte the opportunity to try to register new voters. Although her goal was 100, she was not disappointed with the final tally of 16 — noting she was able to get at least one voter registered. And that feeling reflects her belief that every vote counts.
“This was important to me because people should take advantage of this ability they have and understand how important it is because they don’t realize that their vote does matter,” she said.
Just as important, Charlotte was able to spread her message through television interviews and newspaper stories, including a Sunday cover story in the Albany Times Union’s Capitol Region section. She handed out small gift bags to those she encountered along the way; they included a postcard to be sent to a friend encouraging him or her to register; a business card with QR codes to register in either New York or Massachusetts; and a small wooden pledge coin that reads “My Vote Matters: I promised Charlotte I will vote.” She also plans to speak about her experience with a South Hadley church congregation and again with the Woman’s Club of Albany.
Her mother Jennifer Powell stressed that her daughter’s project was non-partisan.
“We don’t care what party you are,” Powell said. “If you can register, register. Then cast your ballot.”
Monday’s final leg started in Skaneateles and ended at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, where Hall staff welcomed Charlotte with a homemade poster. After a long journey that included one especially challenging rainy day that left Charlotte with a mud stripe down her back and dirt in her mouth, her only goal was “to take a long rest.”
Before that could happen, though, she and her family decided to pay a visit to the National Women’s Hall of Fame. And so, she and her dad hopped on their bikes, left the Hall of Fame parking lot and pedaled over the Bridge Street bridge to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and Wesleyan Chapel — the place where the call for women’s equality all began.