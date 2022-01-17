HOPEWELL — State police said the pedestrian hit by a vehicle Sunday night near Routes 5&20 died from his injuries at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Police identified the pedestrian as Rauly Pesante-Davila, 42, of Canandaigua. He was walking near the intersection of 5&20 and County Road 10 when he was hit.
Police did not identify the driver by name or gender, but said the driver showed no signs of impairment. The incident happened about 7:25 p.m.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours after the incident. Police said the investigation is continuing.