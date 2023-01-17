HURON — As of Monday afternoon, the Wayne County sheriff’s office had not released any new information on an apparent hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning on Ridge Road.
In a brief news release sent Sunday, the sheriff’s office reported that a male was found in the road at approximately 1 a.m. after apparently being hit by a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Eastern Wayne Ambulance, North Rose Fire Department, and state police also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
"We are still following up on leads," sheriff's office Chief Deputy Joe Croft said Tuesday.