HOPEWELL — A Canandaigua woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while crossing Routes 5&20 has died from her injuries.
Ontario County sheriff's office Lt. Dave Cirencione said Thursday that Marjorie Henninger, 75, passed away Wednesday night at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was flown there by Mercy Flight after she was hit by the vehicle several hours earlier.
Henninger, who had been at a farm stand near Algerine Street, was hit by a pickup truck while trying to get to her vehicle. The truck was driven by Joshua Modzel, 34, of Canandaigua, who was charged later with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.