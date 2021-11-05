HOPEWELL — A Canandaigua woman hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while crossing Routes 5&20 has died from her injuries.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Marjorie Henninger, 74, passed away Wednesday night at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was flown there by Mercy Flight after she was hit by the vehicle several hours earlier.
Henninger, who had been at a farm stand near Algerine Street, was hit by a pickup truck shortly after 4 p.m. while trying to get to her vehicle. The truck was driven by Joshua Modzel, 34, of Canandaigua, who was charged later with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
The incident prompted a heavy emergency response that included the sheriff’s office, state police, Hopewell Fire Department, Canandaigua Ambulance, and county emergency management personnel. The Seneca Castle Fire Department helped with traffic control.
Part of Routes 5&20 was closed for about two hours while responders were on the scene and the sheriff’s office reconstructed the incident.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Monroe County medical examiner’s office is assisting authorities to determine the exact cause of death.