FARMINGTON — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Route 96 after being hit by a vehicle.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Maxwell J. Clar, 18, of Farmington, was driving east when he hit Estoria Moore, 64, of Farmington, who was on foot.
Deputies responded to the scene, along with state police, Victor-Farmington Ambulance, and the Farmington Fire Department. First responders attempted life-saving measures on Moore, who was in the middle of the highway, but she was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team and sheriff’s investigators also responded.
Route 96 between Route 332 and Hook Road was closed for about three hours while responders worked the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.