PHELPS — The Ontario County sheriff’s office continues to investigate a pedestrian fatality Thursday night on Route 14.
Sheriff David Cirencione said the incident happened just before 9 p.m., south of Packwood Road, where a 45-year-old man wearing dark clothing was in the road. The man, who was walking north, was hit by two northbound vehicles.
“He appears to have been near the shoulder of the road on the driving-lane side, so just in the roadway,” Cirencione said Friday morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Cirencione said the man was not a state resident and his office would be releasing the name after notifying family members.
The drivers of the vehicles weren’t named.
The Oaks Corners Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded. A portion of the highway was closed for several hours.