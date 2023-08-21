FARMINGTON — State police are investigating the death of pedestrian Friday on the state Thruway.
In a press release, police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. between exits 44 (Canandaigua) and 43 (Manchester). A preliminary investigation determined a 46-year-old male, who had been reported as having mental health issues to Ontario County 911, was driving east on the Thruway. A tractor-trailer driven by John R. Lapolla, 59, of Florida, also was traveling east at the time.
Lapolla told police he saw a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, but he couldn’t pull over due to traffic in the passing lane. Police said without warning, the 46-year-old man jumped into the road in front of Lapolla, who told police he could not avoid hitting the man despite using his brakes.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday police had not named the deceased.
Police said Lapolla was not impaired. However, per federal regulations for truck drivers, Lapolla underwent a mandatory drug test at a local hospital.