GORHAM — Pelican Point Marina on the east shore of Canandaigua Lake has been sold to a Rochester man.
Matt Winslow bought the business from William Pellicano. Winslow said it will remain a marina, although there is the possibility he’ll add new amenities and services.
Winslow said once he acquires the deed to the property, it will remain operational, adding that he’s committed to preserving the rural character of the property.
The marina is 5½ miles south of the north end of the lake, a 4801 E. Lake Road. It is a full-service outfit, offering seasonal wet and dry boat storage, launch services, fuel, a service center for boats and smaller watercraft, detailing, winterizing, and off-season covered storage.
“Pelican Point is an asset to the community,” Winslow said. “It’s a testament to the team and their focus on customer service that the business is thriving. Like Bill did before me, I will continue to support our existing team as they grow the operation and will work closely with them to identify additional services and amenities that will benefit our customers and the community at large.”
Winslow has more than two decades of experience, leading the growth of start-ups in advertising, entertainment and technology. He serves as co-founder and managing director of the hospitality development firm Long Weekend.
He said his team is committed to developing authentic experiences for visitors and community members that showcase Canandaigua as a year-round destination.
Pellicano said that as a member of the community, it was important for him to have the new owner invested in the region and dedicated to enhancing the property.
“With the opening of The Lake House on Canandaigua at the north end of the lake, Canandaigua is quickly emerging as a national destination,” Pellicano said. “My family and I have loved owning Pelican Point, and I’m working closely with Matt on a smooth transition to ensure our team members and customers understand his plan to enhance the marina operation and build our new amenities for our patrons.”
The marina, first marketed for sale in 2009, covers 36 acres, including 25 acres of woodland, and has 209 feet of lake frontage.