PENN YAN — Penn Yan Academy has had a Sports Hall of Fame for more than a decade, but there was no similar program to honor graduates who have done big things outside the athletic realm.
That will change this fall.
Nominations are being accepted for PYA’s first Distinguished Alumni Award. It will be presented at the school’s annual Academic Excellence ceremony, likely in October or November.
“A lot of people are looking forward to this,” said Jon MacKerchar, the school’s athletics director and a member of the Academic Excellence and the Sports Hall of Fame committees. “I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
The Distinguished Alumni Award is for someone who has dedicated their life to a specific cause through service or volunteer work, or to a chosen field of study at a high level of academic achievement following high school. Candidates must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years prior to nomination.
The award can go to someone who has taught, inspired, and/or contributed to Penn Yan students for a minimum of 20 years. Candidates in that criteria must wait five years prior to being nominated after leaving the school system.
Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 15. Forms will soon be available at pycsd.org, on the district’s social media sites, or by emailing JMacKerchar@pycsd.org.
MacKerchar said the alumni award has been discussed since the Sports Hall of Fame started in 2010, and it has school board approval. The inaugural winner will be chosen by the Academic Excellence committee that also includes PYA Principal Dave Pullen, Assistant Principal Warren Kinsey, and the school’s guidance counselors. The winner’s name will be engraved on a plaque that will be in a display case in the school atrium.
MacKerchar hopes the winner will be able to speak at the ceremony.
“We are looking at one recipient for the first year, but if the application pool is big it could be more over time,” he said. “Right now, we are looking to get some applications and some interest.”