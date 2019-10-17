PENN YAN — Following a recent survey that showed 60 percent of Penn Yan Academy students have tried vaping, the school district has upped the punishment for kids caught vaping on school grounds.
“The statistics are pretty staggering,” Assistant Principal Warren Kinsey said. “That number is super high and we need to let kids know we are taking this seriously and want them to be safe.”
School district officials also point to a dramatic increase in the number of vaping-related deaths and illnesses reported across the country, including a 17-year-old from the Bronx who recently became New York’s first vaping-related fatality.
“Vaping has been in our code of conduct for the last couple of years, but the previous punishment was in-school suspension and really wasn’t deterring kids from vaping,” Kinsey said. “I’m not sure that when you have a nicotine addiction, anything stops you from vaping.”
The revised code of conduct applies to anyone who possesses, consumes, sells, distributes, handles, or shares vaping products and/or paraphernalia on school grounds. All paraphernalia will be confiscated, tested and not returned.
Here are the new penalties:
• First offense — Minimum three-day suspension, and the principal will determine if the suspension is served at school or at home. A vape education program will be required.
• Second offense — Five-day out of school suspension.
• Third offense — Five-day out of school suspension pending a superintendent’s hearing.
“We are having more success with out of school suspension, because we need to partner with our parents to produce a solution,” Kinsey said. “Parents in the past have been very helpful in regard to supporting and reinforcing positive behavior at school and we need their help.”
Kinsey said all school districts in the area — and likely across the state and country — are dealing with vaping in schools. He said most of it at PYA is done in bathrooms and locker rooms, although some students have done it in hallways and even in class, although not this school year so far.
“It happens all over. We have awesome teachers, but a kid can vape in the classroom while the teacher’s back is turned or is helping another student,” he said. “If they can blow it into their sweatshirt, they can get away with it and teachers have no idea. Kids can be sneaky.”
Kinsey said the school district has had a strict athletic code of conduct for years, and now is the time for increased penalties for the entire student body.
“Maybe this will get some kids to stop vaping. That is our goal,” he said. “We need to make them see the nicotine level is higher and more potent in an e-cigarette. You can get the same nicotine in three or four puffs of a Juul as a pack of cigarettes, and become addicted. We found that some other districts were adding this to their code of conduct and saw a drop in vaping.”