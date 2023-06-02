PENN YAN — The Yates Community Center will be the beneficiary of this year’s Community Table dinner, which is set for Sept. 9 on the Main Street bridge near The Birkett Mills.
“We are honored to have the Yates Community Center as the beneficiary for this year’s community table dinner,” said Jessica Bacher, president of the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the community table dinner planning committee. “Their commitment to improving the well-being of our community aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event. By supporting their capital campaign for the new fieldhouse, we aim to contribute to their vision of creating a vibrant hub for recreation, education, and community engagement.”
The community dinner brings together area residents to support a local nonprofit organization. The community center, off North Main Street in Penn Yan, is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a $5 million fieldhouse. The project will include a multi-purpose turf field, two multi-purpose hard courts, and an elevated walking track.
Community center officials said the new facility will lead to year-round programming and events for a wide range of interests and age groups.
The community dinner will be prepared by local chefs Ben Comstock of True Roots Kitchen & Catering and Chet Thompson of The 18th Amendment and Burnt Rose Wine Bar. It will include local wines and craft beer.
There is limited seating for the dinner and tickets will go on sale Aug. 1. Individual tickets will be available for $125 each while a group of eight tickets can be purchased for $1,200, which includes priority group seating and a bottle of sparkling wine.
Sponsorship opportunities for the dinner are available for businesses and organizations. To learn more about the community table dinner, see yatesny.com/community-table-dinner.