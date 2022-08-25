PENN YAN — For those who believe the local Elks Lodge is primarily a social organization, these numbers may change your mind:
• Since its inception in 1947, the lodge has given an estimated $3 million and more than 250,000 volunteer hours to the community.
• The lodge donates to more than 50 local organizations each year.
• Over the last 13 years, the lodge has given more than $300,000 in scholarships to local students.
“We are much more than a social club,” said Jamie Sisson, an officer in the local, district and state lodges. “We all like to have a good time, but we want to do good for our community.”
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Elks Lodge 1722 has planned what members call a fun-filled afternoon that will include the community at large. It will run from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 10 behind the Main Street lodge.
“We thought it would be a nice thing not only for our members, but the community,” Sisson said. “Maybe we will get some new members out of it.”
In its first decade, the lodge rented upstairs rooms on Elm Street for meetings. In 1956, the lodge bought a building on Main Street known as “Potter Place;” it needed extensive renovation for a meeting room and social quarters.
After three decades there, the membership decided it was time to move when Herr Jensen’s Steamboat Restaurant was for sale. The lodge has been a staple at 133 Main St. since, with more than 500 members now.
The Sept. 10 event will include a pig roast, burgers, salads, ice cream, games, and music by the Black Robin Band. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Vineyard View Winery, Climbing Bines Craft Ale Company & Hop Farm, Laurentide Beer Company, Seneca Farms, 3 Rivers Hots, and the Wagner Restaurant are providing business support. Sisson said all have relationships with the lodge.
Each lodge member gets two free tickets, while the cost for non-members is $10 a person. Tickets must be picked up, bought or reserved by Saturday, Aug. 27 with payment due the day of the event; they can be purchased at the lodge or the Flower Cart, which is across Main Street from the lodge.
To reserve a ticket, call the lodge at 315-536-7313 or email pennyanelks1722@gmail.com.
Sisson said the lodge supports military veterans in many ways. It received a $6,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation recently that will go toward the purchase of a handicapped-accessible van to take Yates County veterans to and from medical appointments.
The lodge also is a longtime supporter of youth sports, food pantries, the local humane society, Boys and Girls State, and hosts dinners to benefit veterans, senior citizens, law enforcement, and more.
“We are very proud of what we do for our community,” Sisson said.