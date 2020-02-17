PENN YAN — With immigration issues — both in the U.S. and abroad — in the news, a local organization has chosen a book by a former Border Patrol agent for the first-ever Penn Yan Community Read.
“The Line Becomes A River,” by Francisco Cantú, was selected by the Penn Yan Action Coalition. The coalition formed in 2017 to address immigration and other issues of concern to Yates County residents.
Mickey Gilbert Schultz, one of the group’s organizers, said at the time she and others were trying to help a friend and farmworker in the county who was eventually deported. The coalition is an offshoot of Literacy Volunteers and plans on making the community read an annual event.
“You will not be disappointed,” Gilbert Schultz said of Cantú’s book. “The book will give you much food for thought, no matter where you stand on the issues currently facing us.”
“The Lines Becomes A River” is a New York Times bestseller and was named a top 10 book of 2018 by National Public Radio and the Washington Post. Book discussions will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. every Friday in March in the Hicks-Kimball Room of the Penn Yan Public Library.
Longs’ Cards & Books on Main Street is selling books at a special price to people who want to be part of the community read. People also can download the book, order it online, or borrow it from the library.
After the first meeting on March 6, participants will be given discussion questions and supplemental reading lists. Book talks on March 13, 20 and 27 will cover the three parts of the book.
There will be a final event at Keuka College the last week of March. Gilbert Schultz said more details will be provided later.
To go along with the community read, the Arts Center of Yates County will host a traveling exhibit — called “Caged Art” — that has gained national attention. A partial showing will run from March 9-31 as part of the Yates County student art show, with a full showing at another Penn Yan location in the summer.
The display’s original artwork was created by children incarcerated in late 2018 and early 2019 at the Tornillo Detention Center in Tornillo, Texas.
“I can’t remember exactly when I first saw these artworks, but I immediately wanted everyone to see them,” said Glen Ring, who was instrumental in creating a traveling version of the display. “They speak to your heart. You see the beauty inside children who are being dehumanized.”
Reviews of the book, as well as interviews with Cantú, can be found online. Copies of the book discussion questions and supplemental reading lists will be available at Longs’, the Penn Yan Public Library, Literacy Volunteers on East Elm Street, and Keuka College, as well as on the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s Facebook page.
Cantú, who coordinates the Field Studies in Writing Program at the University of Arizona, has received many awards for his book.