PENN YAN — The story of how 6,000 refugees transformed an American town is the topic for Penn Yan’s second annual community read.
“Home Now,” by Cynthia Anderson, was chosen by the Penn Yan Action Coalition. The organization was formed in 2017 to address immigration and other issues of concern to Yates County residents.
“We chose this book based on its coverage of the stories, from both the viewpoints of the refugees and the locals in Lewiston (Maine),” said Mickey Gilbert Schultz, one of the coalition’s organizers. “We liked the universalities of their stories — refugees and locals. It was also a different aspect of immigration that we have looked at.”
The book chosen for last year’s inaugural community read, “The Lines Becomes A River,” was written by former U.S. Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantú.
Anderson, an award-winning author, lives in Boston and Maine. She grew up in Lewiston, the town she chronicles in “Home Now,” and writes about multiple perspectives on the influx of 6,000 refugees — most from Somalia — to her hometown.
This year’s community read will include several events, all by Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. People can register at bit.ly./homenowpy.
• June 1 — A discussion of “Home Now.” Participants will discuss the themes and some of the major topics raised in the book.
• June 8 — Anderson will discuss her book and answer questions.
• June 15 — John Keidel, who lives in the Branchport area, discusses his Rochester-area cleaning service that employs Somali immigrants and how they have made an impact in the region. The event will include interviews with the immigrants.
Like last year, Longs’ Cards & Books in Penn Yan is selling the community read book at a discounted price. Additionally, people can enter a drawing to get a signed copy of Anderson’s book by emailing pyactioncoaltion@gmail.com.
Gilbert Schultz said as part of the community read, local students have read books about their home and drawn pictures of what home means to them. Those drawings are on display at the Penn Yan Public Library.
Those interested in the community read can also check out the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s Facebook page.