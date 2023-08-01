PENN YAN — As a tribute to retiring Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association held its annual summer training conference in Penn Yan during the week of July 17-20.
“It was an honor and a privilege for myself and my wife Sue to host this annual training and show others how proud we are of Keuka Lake and the Yates County/Penn Yan area,” said Spike, who is in the final months of his 31-year run as sheriff.
Thirty-five sheriffs from across the state — along with several retired sheriffs — attended the conference with their spouses at Seasons on Keuka Lake, a banquet and conference center near the Hampton Inn. There were more than 30 vendors from across the country, showing equipment related to law enforcement and public safety.
Peter Kehoe, the association’s executive director, said he was proud to bring the conference to Yates County. Among the speakers during training sessions were Joe Popcun, executive deputy commissioner for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice services, and deputy commissioners Adam Dean and Michael Bonse.
Other presenters included Steven Nigrelli, acting superintendent of the state police; Judge Gary Graber, past president of the state Magistrates Association; attorney Paul Ciminelli; Deputy Eric Perkins from the Monroe County sheriff’s office (firearms investigations); Allen Riley, chairman of the state Commission of Corrections; Thomas Dina and Lindsay Allen of the Erie County Jail re-entry program; Robert Cuttita, covid grant administrator; Sven Bergman and John Boltz of Alteria Corp.; James Voutour of Axon; Jeff Bruns and Chris Dewey of Convey 911; Owen McShane, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles and Governor’s Traffic Safety Council; Erika Hock from state police Amber Alert support; and Cindy Neff, manager of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
Spike noted that on one of the conference days, the sheriffs and others were bused to the sheriffs’ association summer camp — Camp Iroquois on Keuka Lake in the town of Jerusalem. They interacted with staff and the nearly 120 children from across the state who were at the camp that week.
The summer conference was held in Yates County for the first time since the sheriffs’ association was founded in 1934. Spike, a past association president, was honored for his years of service.
“I also want to thank Steuben County Sheriff James Allard and his wife, Wendy, for assisting with planning,” Spike said. “The Yates Chamber of Commerce and downtown Penn Yan merchants also helped make the conference a success, and the staff at Seasons did a wonderful job with hospitality.”