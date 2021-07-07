MILO —The Penn Yan Lions Club will host its second annual charity golf tournament Aug. 16 at Lakeside Country Club.
An outgrowth of the Cardiac Scramble, the new version is a major fundraiser for the Lions. It began in 2019, when club members voted for one major, local charity to receive a large donation.
The first chosen recipient was the Yates County Humane Society. This year, the chosen recipient is ELEVATE/Youth, a program at Yates Community Center. The remaining proceeds support a wide variety of local charities.
The mission statement of ELEVATE/Youth is “to provide experiences that cultivate success and strengthen our community through comprehensive program for children, youth and families giving them the opportunity to grow in areas of self-confidence, leadership, responsibility and respect and to participate voluntarily in the community.”
The golf tournament bears eight par-three holes with a $1,000 prize for a hole-in-one.
“This format adds excitement, and it allows golfers to finish play quicker than most tournaments,” tournament chairperson Jim Carey said. “We’ve also included a putting contest with a cash prize.”
In addition to the golf, $300 in cash and New York Lottery scratch-off tickets donated by Two Can Dan’s will be raffled. And, there will be a special drawing for a hand-made miniature wooden golf cart crafted by Lions Club member Bud Stenzel.
The day begins with lunch at noon. Golf begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. During play, beverages will be provided by Climbing Bines and Geneva Club Beverage. Following play, golfers will enjoy refreshments as prizes are awarded.
For more information on playing in the tournament or on being a sponsor, text Carey at (315) 694-5042 or visit pylionsgolf@gmail.com.