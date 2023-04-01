PENN YAN — Village and Yates County officials say while there will be disruptions in motorized traffic, downtown businesses will remain open during a Main Street infrastructure project that starts Monday.
In a press release, the Chamber of Commerce said work on a gas main starts April 3 at the intersection of Elm and Main streets — known as the downtown four corners. Main Street will be reduced to one-way traffic from April 3-7, then open fully for the weekend.
Starting April 10, Main Street will be closed to traffic — from Elm Street to Maiden Lane — on weekdays. With the exception of April 15-16, Main Street will be open and passable on weekends to two-way traffic.
A two-hour limit will be enforced for street parking. Sidewalks will be available and accessible while the streets are closed, except when direct repair is planned.
Penn Yan’s Downtown Business Council is working with businesses to free up more parking spots in municipal lots by finding alternative parking for staff. Chamber officials added that most downtown businesses have back entrances that are closer to public parking lots.
People who live close to downtown are encouraged to walk when going to a business.
Village and county officials noted that project dates and timelines could change, and the village will provide updates on the project. Visit villageofpennyan.com or the Department of Public Works Facebook page for more information.