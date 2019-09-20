PENN YAN — A local man who led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday and fled on foot into a wooded area was apprehended in Watkins Glen.
Jacob A. Thornton, 21, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Thornton also was charged with numerous traffic violations that included unlicensed operator, failure to comply, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, and passing on the right.
Police said Thornton — officers knew his driver’s license had been revoked — was seen driving on Horizon Park Drive. He is accused of leading police on a pursuit in Penn Yan and the town of Milo that ended on Chubb Hollow Road, where he fled into a large wooded area.
Due to the size of the woods, Penn Yan police called in Yates County sheriff’s office deputies, and state police brought in a helicopter. Police learned that Thornton had been picked up by an undisclosed person and taken to Watkins Glen.
Watkins Glen police later stopped the vehicle Thornton was in, took him into custody, and handed him over to Penn Yan police. He was processed at the police station and taken to the Yates County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Police added that Thornton also faces multiple counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation from an incident that occurred Monday.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.