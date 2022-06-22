TORREY — A Penn Yan man was killed Tuesday morning after his car collided with a dump truck on Route 14.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Lawrence A. Jepsen, 62, was driving south near Lampman Road just after 8 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a construction vehicle driven by Dee Kerrick Jr., 72, of Torrey.
Jepsen was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner. Kerrick was not hurt.
Spike said the crash remains under investigation, but preliminary findings show the speed of Jepsen’s car — a Ford Mustang with a super-charged performance engine — was likely a factor.
“There was massive damage to the car ... and major damage to the large dump truck from the nearly head-on collision,” Spike said.
In addition to sheriff’s office personnel, responding to the scene were the Dresden Fire Department, county emergency management personnel, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, and state commercial vehicle inspectors.