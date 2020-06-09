PENN YAN — Charges that carry a potential life term in prison have been lodged against a local man accused of sexually abusing a child.
Timothy J. Brewer, 65, was charged Friday by Penn Yan police with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.
Brewer, a registered Level 2 sex offender, was originally charged May 29 by village police with a felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. At that time, he was accused of sexually abusing a child.
Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said the more serious charge follows an investigation of alleged ongoing sexual abuse of a child.
Police said from December of last year to this May, Brewer groomed and lured a child under the age of 11 to perform various sexual acts and behaviors. Dunham said the alleged acts increased in severity with each encounter.
Brewer has been incarcerated at the Yates County Jail since the initial arrest and will be arraigned on the new charge.
Dunham said police worked with the county District Attorney’s Office, Yates County Child Protective Services, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, and Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes to aggressively investigate the alleged crimes and provide services to those effected.