PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook has sentenced a Penn Yan man to 180 days in jail.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Travis Vermilye, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail after Vermilye pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a class E felony. The sentence includes 10 years of probation and credit for time served in jail after his arrest, or 23 days.
Vermilye was arrested last March by village police. He was accused of having sex with a girl younger than 17. Police said when they went to his Stark Avenue home to arrest him, he tried to flee but was caught after a brief chase on foot.
Vermilye also had been charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were dropped as part of his plea to the rape charge. He allegedly was in possession of three baggies of heroin when he was apprehended.
Casella said Vermilye will have to register as a sex offender and undergo HIV testing. Cook signed an order of protection on behalf of the victim.
A hearing is scheduled for March 12 to determine what classification Vermilye will be listed as in the sex offender registry.