PENN YAN — A local man will be spending about six months in jail for sexually abusing two minors.
During a court appearance Tuesday, Yates County Judge Jason Cook sentenced Matthew Ryder to 180 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation. Ryder previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
Ryder was arrested by sheriff’s investigators last June.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Ryder will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from jail. Cook also signed full stay-away court orders of protections on behalf of the victims.