PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook has sentenced a local man to a possible life term in prison for sexually abusing a child.
County District Attorney Todd Casella said Timothy Brewer, 65, was sentenced Tuesday in county court to 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.
Brewer was arrested by village police last May. He was listed as Level 2 on the state Sex Offender Registry at the time.
From December 2019 to May 2020, Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said Brewer groomed and lured a child younger than 11 to perform various sexual acts. Dunham said the activity increased in severity with each encounter.
According to Dunham, police worked with the District Attorney’s office, Yates County Child Protective Services, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, and Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes to investigate the crimes and provide services to those involved.
Casella said Tuesday Brewer will remain a registered sex offender, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, and Brewer could be subject to civil confinement if he gets out of prison.