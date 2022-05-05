PENN YAN — A local man who injured a fellow inmate at the Yates County Jail earlier this year is heading to prison.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Rockie Hoose was sentenced Tuesday in county court to five years in prison followed by five years of parole after pleading guilty to a felony assault charge. County Judge Jason Cook sentenced Hoose to an additional 1½-3 years on a felony criminal contempt conviction.
Casella said Hoose broke the inmate’s orbital socket during an incident at the jail in February.
The criminal contempt conviction stems from an incident last September in Penn Yan, when Hoose violated the terms of a court order of protection.