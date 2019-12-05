ROCHESTER — A former substitute teacher in the Penn Yan school district could go to prison for a long time.
Jeffrey Maciejewski, 26, of Penn Yan, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a lifetime period of supervised release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
The plea was announced in a press release issued by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi is handling the case.
Rossi said the Los Angeles office of the FBI executed a search warrant at a residence in Solvang, Calif., in May 2018. Special agents seized a number of electronic items containing child pornography.
A resident at that address admitted using social networking sites such as Kik and Live.me to trade child pornography with others via the internet. Based on that information, investigators identified several people — Maciejewski was one of them — who were involved in the trading of child pornography.
The information was sent to the Corning Office of the FBI. Agents there, with assistance from Penn Yan police, identified Maciejewski as a substitute teacher in Penn Yan. Rossi said agents acted quickly to obtain search warrants and find Maciejewski, who was interviewed at the school district’s offices.
During the interview, Rossi said Maciejewski confessed that he traded child pornography using social networking sites that included a cloud storage service, “Mega,” which is based in New Zealand.
With the help of the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs, investigators obtained the contents of Maciejewski’s Mega account. It contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, they said.
Maciejewski’s electronic devices were examined forensically, also. Rossi said Maciejewski possessed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.