PENN YAN — The village’s police chief is crediting three of his officers with saving the life of a suicidal person early Saturday morning on a railroad bridge that goes over the Keuka Lake Outlet.
Police Chief Tom Dunham said the officers went to the trestle near Garfield Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after hearing about a person threatening to jump off the bridge. They found the person on the railing, partially hanging over the edge.
“The individual was clearly distraught and threatening to jump off,” said Dunham, who estimated the height of the middle of the bridge at 70 to 85 feet off the ground.
Sgt. Brad Cole, Officer Wesley Hines and Officer Nick Fratto talked to the person and tried to get the person off the bridge. Dunham declined to reveal the person’s gender.
Dunham said while the person was looking away from officers, Hines — fearing the person was going to jump — wrapped the person in a bear hug. Dunham added that the person, after being subdued, continued to act hysterically and had to be physically removed from the bridge.
The person was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
“This was an excellent job by Penn Yan police to save a person who was in emotional distress,” Dunham said. “Officer Wesley Hines, Officer Nick Fratto and Sgt. Brad Cole all acted quickly to de-escalate the situation and rescue the person to safety.”