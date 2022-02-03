PENN YAN — Corey Grace has only been with the village police department for a few years, but it’s apparent he already has made an impact.
Police Chief Tom Dunham said Grace has been named the department’s 2021 Officer of the Year. Each member of the department votes on an officer who they believe exceeds the duty requirements of their position and has demonstrated a pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
“Officer Grace has shown the ability to connect with the public and is often someone the public seeks out to talk to,” Dunham said. “He is a tremendous asset to the department and is always willing to work the extra shift or stay late to get the job done.”
Grace, a 2013 Penn Yan Academy graduate, earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Finger Lakes Community College and a bachelor’s degree in that field of study from SUNY Morrisville. He was hired at the Penn Yan Police Department in 2018 after graduating from the Canandaigua-based Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
Since becoming an officer, Grace has completed numerous trainings and is a certified crime scene photographer. Dunham said he also is on the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.
Dunham added that officers voting on the award may also consider specific acts of heroism, or incidents when an officer went above and beyond the call of duty.