PENN YAN — Village police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Tuesday, believed to be the result of a drug overdose.
Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said officers arrived to find the person unconscious and not breathing. Police and Penn Yan Ambulance personnel administered Narcan and began CPR.
The person was pronounced dead after being taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Dunham did not disclose the gender of the person or where the incident occurred. He said police secured five small baggies containing a substance suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, along with a straw.
“We aren’t releasing anything further to respect the family,” Dunham said, adding that police are investigating where the person obtained the drugs.