PENN YAN — Village police are warning residents of a scam on Facebook that is targeting elderly people.
In a news release, Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said scammers are copying information of a local resident’s Facebook page and communicating with elderly people, promising thousands of dollars if the resident sends Apple gift cards or American Express Gold Dot gift cards.
“The victims are led to believe if they send in this payment they will receive a prize package in the mail,” Dunham said.
When the package doesn’t arrive, the scammers convince the resident it was lost and they need to send more funds so a new package can be sent.
“The Penn Yan Police Department would like to remind residents to talk to their elderly relatives about these types of scams and to call police if anything seems suspicious,” Dunham said.