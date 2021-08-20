PENN YAN — The local school board has joined the growing list of those suing the nation’s largest maker, marketer and seller of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.
Penn Yan schools Superintendent Howard Dennis said the board, at its meeting Wednesday night, unanimously approved joining a nationwide lawsuit against Juul Labs — which is based in San Francisco, Calif. — and other parties responsible for the production, marketing, sale, and distribution of those devices.
According to media reports, as of June at least 100 school boards in the United States have signed on. The Waterloo school board did so earlier this week.
School officials from all over the country have said the use and abuse of e-cigarettes and vaping devices has increased dramatically among high school and middle school students in recent years, causing a significant risk of addiction.
Dennis said the use of those products by students has led to higher district costs in the form of staff time and disciplinary proceedings. Dennis and other school officials said those costs are expected to go up until student use of those products goes down.
The Frantz Law Group, based in San Diego, Calif., is expected to file a lawsuit on behalf of school districts nationwide. The law firm of Ferrara Fiorenza, based in East Syracuse, is joining the Frantz firm.