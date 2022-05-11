BENTON — A longtime bus driver in the Penn Yan school district was placed on paid administrative leave after her bus went into a ditch Monday morning with 13 students on board.
None of the students were injured, police said.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m., near Route 14A. Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Joann G. Allison, 62, misjudged the speed of a turn onto Rasmussen Road and lost control of the bus. The front end of the bus ended up in a ditch.
Sheriff’s deputies, investigators and Undersheriff Howard Davis went to the scene, as did Benton and Bellona firefighters and several area ambulance corps.
School district Superintendent Howard Dennis said the accident happened during the elementary school bus run. Students ranged from kindergarten through fifth grade, and all were checked over by ambulance personnel before boarding another bus.
Allison was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, where she was treated for knee pain. She was ticketed with failure to keep right, speed not reasonable and prudent, and not wearing a seat belt.
Dennis said the families of the students were contacted and Allison was placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation.
“The district and its transportation department take the safety of those being transported in district vehicles very seriously and will fully investigate the accident in cooperation with law enforcement agencies,” Dennis said in a statement posted on the district website.